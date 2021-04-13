COVID-19: Celebs, cricketers responsible for shortage of covid beds in Mumbai, says Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday accused celebrities and cricketers of allegedly occupying beds in major hospitals despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus infection. Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, who is the guardian minister of Mumbai, said personalities from the film industry and cricketers have occupied beds in major private hospitals for longer periods of time.

"Some celebrities from the film industry and cricketers had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, but they got themselves admitted to major private hospitals and occupied beds for longer periods," the state textile minister said.

If they had avoided getting admitted to hospitals, the state could have accommodated needy COVID-19 patients, he said.