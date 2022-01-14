COVID-19 cases will start dropping in Mumbai soon: Official

Mumbai has witnessed 17.40 per cent drop in the daily covid-19 cases on Friday, with 11,317 new cases and 9 covid fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 9,81,306, with 16,435 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the test positivity rate dropped to 20.60 per cent from 21.73 per cent which was just a day before.

Moreover, the recovery and doubling rate dropped below 90 per cent and39 days respectively, while the weekly growth rate increased to 1.74 per cent.

Maharashtra also witnessed marginal drop in the daily covid cases on Friday, with 43,211 new infections and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing it’s tally to 71,24,278, with 1,41,756 fatalities till now.

“Considering the recent trend, we are expecting that the cases will start dropping in Mumbai soon. But other districts such as Nashik, Thane and Raigad are recording more cases which reflects that the virus is spreading in the state,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:19 PM IST