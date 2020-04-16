COVID-19 cases now doubling in 6 days instead of 2: Rajesh Tope gives hope in Maha's battle with coronavirus

On Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope gave some hope amid the state's battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Tope said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the state has slowed down. He said that currently the cases are doubling in 6 days instead of 2 days.

"The rate when COVID-19 cases double from its earlier figures is known as doubling rate. It was earlier two days which slowed down to three and a half days and now it is six days. It is a promising sign," said the Minister.

Tope said that even though Maharashtra's death rate is significantly higher than other states, about 83 per cent of those deaths are due to pre-existing diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease etc. He added that over 51,000 tests have been conducted in the state so far, out of which half of the tests have been done in Mumbai alone, adding that there are 21 government and 15 private testing laboratories in the state and six more are going to be added.

The Health Minister also complained that the state has not recieved enough N-95 masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. He said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had demanded 8 lakh N-95 masks to the Central government out of which only 1 lakh masks have been made available and 30,000 PPE kits have been provided.

In the video message, he also said all the 1,400 Tablighis who had arrived in the state after the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation in Delhi have been traced, and only 50 of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 286 more COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths (4 in Pune and 3 in Mumbai) were reported in Maharashtra today (Thursday), taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3202 and deaths to 194, said the State Health Department.