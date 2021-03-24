COVID-19 cases explode in Mumbai: 5,185 cases reported in a single day, highest since pandemic outbreak

Ever since COVID-19 outbreak, Mumbai on Wednesday (March 24) recorded massive surge as 5,185 new cases were reported while 2,088 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.79 percent. The city recorded 6 deaths today.
Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 5,185 new cases on Saaturday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,74,611. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 30,760.
The state on Monday reported 19,643 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 22,34,330. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 89.22 per cent.
Meanwhile, after a gap of three months, Maharashtra, reported over 24,000 new Coronavirus cases indicating a sharp rise in the number of cases across the state. The state on Thursday reported 24,645 fresh Covid-19 cases, lower than March 21 (30,535). With 24,645 new cases today, the caseload in the state rose to 25,04,327 while 58 fatalities were reported.
The sudden spike in fresh infections in Maharashtra is being primarily attributed to two factors: the reopening, including that of the Mumbai local trains, and the mutant strain found in districts like Akola, Satara, Amravati etc. While a weekend lockdown has been imposed in Amravati and Akola, Yavatmal is under a 10-day lockdown, which started last Thursday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ruled out any plans to impose lockdown in Mumbai, though the city has been brought under strong surveillance with BMC also stepping up containment measures.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)