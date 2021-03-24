COVID-19 cases explode in Mumbai: 5,185 cases reported in a single day, highest since pandemic outbreak

Ever since COVID-19 outbreak, Mumbai on Wednesday (March 24) recorded massive surge as 5,185 new cases were reported while 2,088 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.79 percent. The city recorded 6 deaths today.

Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 5,185 new cases on Saaturday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,74,611. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 30,760.

The state on Monday reported 19,643 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 22,34,330. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 89.22 per cent.