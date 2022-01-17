COVID-19 cases drop in Maharashtra: 31,111 new cases recorded, 122 of Omicron variant

After registering over 40,000 COVID-19 cases for more than a week, the daily detections in Maharashtra have dropped significantly on Monday (January 17). The state recorded 31,111 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,67,334. Besides, 24 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,832.

29,092 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 68,29,992. The recovery rate in the state is 94.3%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.95%.

Currently, 22,64,217 people are in home quarantine and 2,994 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 12885 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3136 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 8707 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1177 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 709 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1049 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 591 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2857 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 122 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Monday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 1,860.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:52 PM IST