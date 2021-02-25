COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pune: 766 fresh cases, 4 fatalities recorded on February 25 in PMC

In a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune reported 766 new cases, taking its caseload to 2,00,462 on Thursday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,841 with four new fatalities.
A total of 391 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 3,930.
As of now, 1,91,691 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to report over 8,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, which pushed its overall infection count to 21,29,821, a health official said.
The state reported 8,702 cases on Thursday, while this number was 8,807 on Wednesday.
With 56 deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count went up to 51,993.
A total of 3,744 patients were discharged during the day after recovery, which took the count of such persons to 20,12,367.
With 84,814 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count in the state reached 1,60,26,587.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 21,29,821, new cases: 8,702, death toll: 51,993, discharged: 20,12,367, active cases: 64,260, people tested so far: 1,60,26,587.
