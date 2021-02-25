COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pune: 766 fresh cases, 4 fatalities recorded on February 25 in PMC

In a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune reported 766 new cases, taking its caseload to 2,00,462 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,841 with four new fatalities.

A total of 391 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 3,930.

As of now, 1,91,691 people have been discharged/ recovered.