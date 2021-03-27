COVID-19 cases at new peaks in Mumbai: 6,123 test positive, highest single-day spike since pandemic outbreak

Mumbai on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike with 6,123 new Covid-19 cases. This is the highest single-day surge in the city since the pandemic outbreak last year.

With this, total count of positive cases went up to 3,91,751. The city reported 12 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,641.

As per BMC reports, there are 41,609 active patients in the city.