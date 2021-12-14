COVID-19: BMC prepares questionnaire to gauge unvaxxed numbers

The BMC has come up with a new strategy to gauge the number of people due for their second COVID-19 vaccination dose. It has prepared a questionnaire that will be circulated among citizens and ward officers. Over a crore beneficiaries in Maharashtra are overdue for their second dose, with 7 lakh in Mumbai alone.

The questionnaire simply asks when did the beneficiary take the first and the second dose, the location where the second dose was taken and the registered mobile number of the beneficiary. The officials said the main aim of asking these questions, and some more is to understand whether beneficiaries were vaccinated in Mumbai or elsewhere, and also to find out if anyone has missed their second dose.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said there are around 6.66 lakh beneficiaries who are overdue for Covishield and 66,000 for Covaxin, but there is a possibility that the number is less as some of them are not residents of Mumbai, which needs to be ascertained Kakani said this initiative will not just help the BMC understand if all Mumbaikars are vaccinated, it will also help the civic body reach out to those people who have not taken even a single dose or have not come forward to take the second dose.

He said, “We have directed the ward officers to get in touch with all beneficiaries and encourage them to get vaccinated.”

ALSO READ COVID-19: Maharashtra reports two new cases of Omicron variant

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:02 AM IST