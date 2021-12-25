COVID-19: Aurangabad school Omicron scare puts Mumbai on alert, the school says spread unlikely

A teacher testing positive for Omicron yesterday in Aurangabad has sent shock waves in the city’s educational institutes in the state. While all seem to be putting in their best effort to keep the virus away news concerning a school even hundreds of miles away is unnerving.





The fact is that according to government guidelines on reopening schools only fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff are permitted to attend the school. Vandana Tiwari, Head Mistress of Mumbai Public School, CBSE, Poonam Nagar, Mumbai said that her school has taken all the necessary safeguards.

“The Education Department has recommended collecting data on students' family members vaccination status. Nearly 70% of parents of our students are vaccinated and for those who aren't, vaccination centres will be set up. If a teacher shows symptoms, he or she will be of course tested,” she added.





Government guidelines for schools were already shared by the BMC department before reopening. Some school principals think pragmatically. "During these testing times, we all have to be prepared to face the unpleasant too. We would always wish the best of health to all our students and staff. We follow all the possible safety protocols, but in case if someone is tested positive, depending on whether institutional or home quarantine s advised we will take a call whether to shit the school or not. The learning journey has to continue - be it online or offline," said Ms Kavita Chatterjee, Principal, Orchids - The International School, Kurla, Mumbai.





For Chaitali Shah, Acting Headmistress MPS, CBSE, Malad, her school’s tie-up with government hospitals is a step in the right direction. “We follow government protocols and if someone is found positive in our school we will go what the government rules prescribe and we will even shut down temporarily if we need to,” she added.





Meanwhile, at Saraswati Bhuwan School, Aurangabad, where the teacher-tested positive, things are under control. Its Principal Mr M.E. Patil informed that the teacher who tested positive teaches Physical Education and hence did not enter any classroom. Before reopening, all the teachers were tested, and after the RTPCR test result, one of the teachers tested positive, which resulted in us shutting the school. We are continuing with our online classes, at the moment," Patil added.





The BMC Education department in Mumbai, however, assured strict measures if a positive case is found in a school. "According to the government's and BMC's norms, if any such instance is detected in the school, the school would be closed and reopening will be considered only after consulting the health department," said Raju Tadvi, Education Officer of MCGM.

