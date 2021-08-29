e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:18 AM IST

COVID-19: Attention! Negative RT-PCR report must for international passengers arriving in Maharashtra

PTI
COVID-19: Attention! Negative RT-PCR report must for international passengers arriving in Maharashtra | (Photo by AFP)

All international passengers arriving in Maharashtra will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report even though they are fully vaccinated, the state government has said.

"All international passengers arriving in Maharashtra, including those from the European countries, Middle Eastern countries and South Africa, will be in line with the above-mentioned guidelines issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare," said the order issued by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte on Friday night.

The Maharashtra government later issued a statement mentioning that fresh rules of the Central government mandate a negative RT-PCR test report before arriving in India.

"Same rule is applicable for international passengers arriving in Maharashtra. Although the passenger has taken two doses of vaccine against COVID-19, the negative report of RT-PCR is mandatory," the statement said.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,654 new coronavirus cases and 170 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 64,47,442 and the toll to 1,36,900, a state health official had said.

