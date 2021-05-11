COVID-19: Attention Mumbaikars, city police is checking IDs of commuters amid state-wide lockdown

Mumbai Police on Tuesday was checking IDs of people as they commute amid the state-wide lockdown that has been imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maharashtra government has imposed lockdown in the state till May 15 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city reported 1,782 new Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra on Monday registered 37,236 new Covid-19 cases and 549 related fatalities, taking the caseload and death toll to 5,138,973 and 76,398 respectively, according to the state health department's bulletin.

As many as 61,607 were discharged and the total recoveries in the state climbed to 4,469,425.