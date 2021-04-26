COVID-19: At 3,826 cases, Mumbai reports lowest single-day count since March 30; 15% drop in testing in last 10 days

There was a significant drop in the number of daily cases in Mumbai on Monday, at 3,826 new infections and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 6,31,527, with 12,853 fatalities. It is the lowest single-day count reported in the city since March 30 this year.

In the state too, there was a drop in the number of new cases in the last 24 hours, with 48,700 new infections and 524 covid deaths being reported on Monday. With this, the cumulative tally in the state is 43,43,727, with 65,284 fatalities till now. Health officials have attributed this drop to reduced Covid testing across Maharashtra.

In the last 24 hours, the state had only conducted 2.22 lakh tests, as compared to the 2.89 lakh tests on April 25. In the city too, there were only 28,328 tests, as compared to 40,298 on the day before -- an almost 30 per cent drop in testing in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the city has increased to 87 per cent, with 9,150 patients having recovered on Monday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 5,46,861 so far. The doubling rate has also increased to 62 days, and the weekly growth rate has reduced to 1.09 per cent.