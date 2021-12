Pune reported 171 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The active caseload in the city crossed 1000, for the first time since early October.

The maximum cases have been reported from the Aundh-Baner area. Meanwhile, check the ward-wise tally of the city here:

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 07:40 PM IST