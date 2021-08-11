COVID-19: As Maharashtra govt relaxes restrictions, spas, salons, gyms now allowed to operate till 10 pm

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday relaxing COVID-19 restrictions further anoounced a slew of relaxations under its 'Break the Chain' order. As per the new guidelines, restaurants have been allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50% capacity. Besides, shopping malls have been also been permitted to remain open till 10 pm but only for those people who are fully vaccinated, i.e, have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

What are the guidelines for Gyms, Yoga Centres, Spas and Salons ?

As per the order issued by the government, air-conditioned as well as non air-conditioned gymnasium, yoga centers, salons, spas will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity all days of the week till 10.00 pm. Is allowed to continue until.

If any of the above are air conditioned then it is necessary to keep the window or door open for ventilation.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the entire staff at these establishments has taken both doses of the vaccine.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:58 PM IST