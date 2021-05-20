COVID-19: Antigen test must for travellers arriving at Kalyan station, says KDMC commissioner

Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Vijay Suryavanshi, today told Kalyan station authorities, "Don't allow passenger's coming from out station or other states inside the city without antigen or covid test."

Suryavanshi visited Kalyan railway station on Thursday and found many passengers walking out without doing test. Kalyan railway station being an important hub, daily has thousands of passengers coming from outstations. He met the station manager and other concerned officials instructing to start the test at the station area.