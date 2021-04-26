COVID-19: Amid rising demand, Reliance Foundation provides 875 beds in Mumbai

In response to the massive surge of COVID cases in Mumbai, Reliance Foundation (RF) has scaled up its operations to address the growing needs of COVID management in the city and strengthen the Government’s fight against the pandemic.

Deepening its engagement with the Government of Maharashtra and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Reliance has undertaken four more significant initiatives, in the battle against COVID in Mumbai:

1. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to Manage 650-bed facility at NSCI: • RF will newly create, commission and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15, 2021.

• Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will take over, from May 1, the management and operations of nearly 550-beds ward, which is currently operational.

• Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) will operate and manage nearly a total of 650 beds for COVID patients.

• A team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and nonmedical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee medical management of the patients.

• The entire expenditure for the project – comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilators and medical equipment – and the operational cost for the 650 beds will be borne by Reliance Foundation.

• All the COVID patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated absolutely free.