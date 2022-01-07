COVID-19: Amid rising cases, Maharashtra issues diktat on deploying enough doctors

Maharashtra Public Health Department has projected that districts may experience a shortage of doctors and they will require human resources to manage the patients in DCH, DCHC, DCCC and for testing if the Covid 19 and Omicron variant cases continue to rise in the state.

The department in its advisory circulated to the divisional commissioners and district collectors, has said that they can reduce the isolation period for trained HR from seven days to five days as per the requirement in consultation with the public health department considering the Omicron variant may infect a large number of people in a short time and will need trained staff. Further, the department has emphasised that all the HRs should take utmost precaution by using appropriate PPE, says the health departments advisory.

However, if any of the HR tests Covid 19 positive, action should be taken as per rules. ‘’For DCH-DCHC and RTPCR labs, already available HR should be deployed for Covid 19 treatment. When the number of patients increase and the district has to add beds or there is a vacancy, then firstly the HR of nearby health facilities should be considered for deployment and finally, only essential additional HR should be deployed on a contractual basis,’’ said the department, states the advisory.

As far as in charge of DCCC is concerned, it will be local health officer or MBBS medical officer of primary health centre while AYUSH doctors will be either medical officer PHC in the block from nearby health facilities.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 08:23 AM IST