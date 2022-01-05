COVID-19: All non agriculture universities, colleges in Maharashtra to be closed till February 15, announces minister Uday Samant

Amid exponential rise in COVID 19 and Omicron Variant cases in Maharashtra, the non-agricultural and technical universities colleges in the state will be closed till February 15. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, who had held a marathon virtual meeting on Tuesday with the divisional commissioners, district collectors and vice chancellors, on Wednesday said that the decision has been taken for the safety of the students and it will also be applicable to deemed, private and self financed universities in the state.

Samant said in view of the safety of the students, all the colleges will conduct the examinations online. All universities have agreed to hold the exams online.

‘’Considering the problems of connectivity in few districts like Jalgaon, Nanded, offline examinations will be held in these districts. All universities have been instructed to start helplines for students. However, in the wake of poor internet connectivity or power supply issues, if students cannot appear online exams, they should not worry as they will be given another chance to clear their exams so that they will not lose their academic year,’’ he added. Further, if students cannot appear for online exam if infected by the pandemic or due to his family members affected by the virus, they will be given an opportunity to clear their exams.

Further, Samant said the government has also taken a decision for the closure of all hostels affiliated to various colleges by giving an advance notice to the students. These hostels will be closed for a specified time period and the universities will implement it during their respective jurisdictions. However, for hostels for students from abroad will not be shut.

