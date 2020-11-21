'COVID-19 affects lives globally': PhD scholar allowed to fly back to India from Italy after exams

Mumbai: Observing that Covid-19 has affected lives globally, the Bombay High Court recently allowed a PhD scholar to return to India immediately. This comes after the scholar, booked in a criminal case, was ordered by a lower court to return to the country from Italy by November 11.

A bench of Justice Milind Jadhav allowed the student to return to India after completion of his exams in the last week of December.

The bench was seized with a plea filed by one Dhaval Chetak (name changed) seeking relaxation of a condition imposed by a lower court while granting him bail.

The lower court had ordered him to return to Mumbai by November 11.

After securing bail, Dhaval moved out of India to pursue his PhD studies from Campania Luigi Venvitelli in Turin city of Italy.

Before Justice Jadhav, Dhaval expressed his inability to return to India in November citing the second wave of Covid-19 in Italy and also the subsequent lockdown imposed there. He informed the bench that he has his exams till December 20 and can only return after that.

Having considered the submissions, the judge noted the prevailing situation at Italy and allowed Dhaval to return after his exams.

The court further took into account the fact that Dhaval had even made appropriate arrangements to return to the city post his exams.

"The COVID - 19 pandemic has affected each and every sphere of life globally and Dhaval seems to be one of the victims thereof. He submits he shall fly out of Italy immediately after his exams and shall reach India at the earliest by December 22," Justice Jadhav said.

Accordingly, Dhaval has been ordered to return by December 22 and inform the investigating officer about his return by December 24.