COVID-19: 907 new cases in Thane, 51 more deaths

Thane has reported 907 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,09,767, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Sunday, the virus also claimed the lives of 51 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,871, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.74 per cent, the official said. Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,07,100, while the death toll has reached 1,988, another official said.