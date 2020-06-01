COVID-19: 8,000 hosp beds available, says Thane civic chief

Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Monday said the civic body had made 8,000 beds available for COVID-19 patients and asked people for complete cooperation over the next fortnight to control the pandemic here.
Thane district, as on Sunday evening, had 8,267 COVID-19 cases, including 256 deaths, and a lion's share of the infections have taken place in Thane city.
Addressing citizens in a Facebook live session, Singhal said a dashboard giving information about availability of the beds in hospitals was released by TMC.
"We have a recovery rate of 45 per cent. We have 8,000 beds, 88 ambulances and 50 fever clinics in slums and congested areas," he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)