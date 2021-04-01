COVID-19: 62,45,869 people vaccinated in Maharashtra till March 31

Amid the COVID-19 cases surge in the state of Maharashtra, the government in a bulletin revealed that over 2,16,211 beneficiaries were vaccinated as on March 31. On March 31, in all 3,431 sessions were conducted in the state. Out of the total, 1,91,573 beneficiaries were given the Covidshield vaccine while 24,638 beneficiaries were inoculated with Covaxin.
Till date (March 31), a total of 62,45,860 beneficiaries have been inoculated which include health care workers, front line workers and beneficiaries above age of 45.
Mumbai which is one of the major hotspots in the state, over 8,143 beneficiaries were inoculated while in suburban Mumbai 20,278 beneficiaries were vaccinated. In Pune, which recorded the highest cases on March 31, over 23,533 beneficiaries were inoculated today.
Both Mumbai and Pune have recorded highest number of cases in the last few weeks. Mumbai today crossed the 8,000 mark, its highest single day spike since pandemic outbreak. The state also recorded it's highest single day spike with 43,183 cases.
Of the total number of beneficiaries, 10,00,918 were health workers, who have received their first dose, of whom 4,79,298 have got their second dose as well.
Similarly 8,78,535 frontline workers have got their first dose, of which 2,64,659 also got their second dose, the government said.
In the 45 to 60 age group with co-morbidities 7,12,301 people have received their first dose, while 1,188 have got their second dose.
In the senior citizens category, 29,04,180 people have got their first jab, while 4,981 received the second dose, the government said.
Maharashtra added 6,51,513 COVID-19 cases in March this year, which accounts for 88.23 per cent of the total number of cases reported in the previous five-month period, according to official data.
Between October 1 last year and February 28, 2021, the state recorded 7,38,377 cases of coronavirus. The data shows the increased pace of viral infection in March 2021 compared to previous months.
"There have been several discussions among state officials and ministers about increasing the fine amount for people not wearing masks. It could put some pressure, but the government does not want to use an iron fist to ensure people adhere to the guidelines," a member of the state COVID-19 task force told PTI.
Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government last week announced a ban on all types of gatherings, including political and religious. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the state's economy.
