COVID-19: 62,45,869 people vaccinated in Maharashtra till March 31

Amid the COVID-19 cases surge in the state of Maharashtra, the government in a bulletin revealed that over 2,16,211 beneficiaries were vaccinated as on March 31. On March 31, in all 3,431 sessions were conducted in the state. Out of the total, 1,91,573 beneficiaries were given the Covidshield vaccine while 24,638 beneficiaries were inoculated with Covaxin.

Till date (March 31), a total of 62,45,860 beneficiaries have been inoculated which include health care workers, front line workers and beneficiaries above age of 45.

Mumbai which is one of the major hotspots in the state, over 8,143 beneficiaries were inoculated while in suburban Mumbai 20,278 beneficiaries were vaccinated. In Pune, which recorded the highest cases on March 31, over 23,533 beneficiaries were inoculated today.

Both Mumbai and Pune have recorded highest number of cases in the last few weeks. Mumbai today crossed the 8,000 mark, its highest single day spike since pandemic outbreak. The state also recorded it's highest single day spike with 43,183 cases.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, 10,00,918 were health workers, who have received their first dose, of whom 4,79,298 have got their second dose as well.

Similarly 8,78,535 frontline workers have got their first dose, of which 2,64,659 also got their second dose, the government said.

In the 45 to 60 age group with co-morbidities 7,12,301 people have received their first dose, while 1,188 have got their second dose.

In the senior citizens category, 29,04,180 people have got their first jab, while 4,981 received the second dose, the government said.