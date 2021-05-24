COVID-19: 406 people booked for lockdown violations on May 23 in Mumbai

In a crackdown on lockdown violations, Mumbai Police booked 406 people on Sunday and registered 317 cases against them. All the violators were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant.

A constant crackdown was initiated against those found flouting the COVID rules amid lockdown like curbs imposed by the state government to contain the spread of Coronavirus. According to police, of the 317 cases registered against the violators, 116 were registered against those found opening other shop establishments, 106 for wandering in public places without a valid reason and 63 for not wearing a mask in public places.

Police also registered 14 cases for gathering in public places, five against hotel establishments and three against betel nut shops on Sunday. While four cases were registered for illegal vehicular movements, six cases were registered against hawkers. Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that most violations recorded on Sunday were in northern parts of the city, between Dahisar and Goregaon.

Police said that of the 406 booked on Sunday for lockdown violations, 193 were arrested and released on bail and 213 were issued notices under CrPC. Meanwhile, police also seized 84 vehicles of the motorists found riding/driving without a valid reason and were booked under section 188 of the IPC.