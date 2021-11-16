e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 886 new cases, 34 deaths, 948 recoveriesRakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 Max jets
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 06:36 PM IST

COVID-19: 25 Aurangabad villages to get additional funds for vaccination

Rural parts of Maharastra's Aurangabad would receive extra funds to complete the vaccination process.
PTI
Advertisement

Aurangabad: Twenty-five villages in Aurangabad in Maharashtra will get additional funds to complete the COVID-19 vaccination process, Collector Sunil Chavan said on Tuesday.

Chavan toured rural parts of the district to take stock of the pandemic and the progress in vaccination.

"He visited Galle Borgaon, Verul, Talavwadi, Shulibhanjan. He also asked officials to ensure 700 sugarcane labourers working in Galle Borgaon village are vaccinated against COVID-19," an official said.

ALSO READ

Tamil Nadu govt to setup COVID-19 test centres at Kerala's Sabarimala temple Tamil Nadu govt to setup COVID-19 test centres at Kerala's Sabarimala temple
Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 06:36 PM IST
Advertisement