COVID-19 in Mumbai: One more cop succumbs; toll reaches 126

One police official died, 119 others tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

Another Mumbai police official succumbed to COVID-19 - the third case this month - pushing the death toll of cops in the city, due to the virus, to 126.

120 policemen tested COVID positive including 1 death in last 24 hours. Active cases 643: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, 232 Pune police personnel have contracted the infection here since January 3 this year, an official said on Monday.

Only two police personnel are currently admitted in hospital, while the remaining are in home isolation, the official said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:13 AM IST