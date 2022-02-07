Courts to remain closed in Maharashtra, Goa to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Courts across Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Silvasa would be mourning the sad demise of veteran singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on Monday and would remain shut.

The Bombay High Court would observe holiday on Monday at all it's seats at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa. Even the lower judiciary would not be functioning on Monday, confirmed M W Chandwani, the Registrar General of the HC. He had issued a note on late Sunday evening directing all the principal district judges to ensure that courts do not function on Monday. –

ALSO READ Mumbai: BMC declares public holiday on Monday to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 08:41 AM IST