Court says it will be the first ‘temple of justice’ to open up for devotees

The Bombay High Court on Friday assured the "devotees" that it would throw open "temples of justice" (courts) once the pandemic situation improves in the city. The HC said it would be the first to open its temples of justice, even before the other temples open up for devotees.

A bench Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Surendra Tavade also asked devotees to "sit at home and pray."

The observations were made by the bench while dealing with a PIL seeking directives to the Maharashtra government to open all the religious temples and places of worship for the public, with certain conditions, the state deems fit.

The counsel appearing for the PIL pointed out that temples were opened up in almost all the states other than Maharashtra.

At this, Chief Justice Datta interrupted the counsel asking, "What according to you is the biggest temple?"

Answering the query, the counsel replied, "humanity."

"Then do not come up with such demands to open up temples. Show some love and respect for humanity, sit down at your home and pray to god to improve the situation," CJ Datta replied.

The judges further said that the situation in Maharashtra and particularly in Mumbai has not improved.

"Let me assure all the devotees, once the situation improves, we would throw open this temple of justice (court) for everyone. This would be done, even before the other temples open their doors for devotees," CJ Datta remarked.

Notably, another bench led by Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla, while hearing a similar petition on Thursday had refused to open Jain temples, saying "God is everywhere."

