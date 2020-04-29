Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Wadhawans

Mumbai: A lockdown court assigned to hear urgent matters under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing and Finance Limited (DHFL) in the Yes bank scam.

The duo had enjoyed interim protection from arrest since Wednesday last week when their quarantine period had ended till Tuesday as per the court’s order.

On Tuesday, following the rejection of the anticipatory bail pleas, an application filed by their advocate for continuing their temporary protection from arrest till they could appeal against the order in the HC, was also rejected, said Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and Special Public Prosecutor Aravind Aghav, who represented the ED.

The CBI had managed to arrest the brothers on Sunday after vacating the previous day a stay on a non-bailable warrant issued against them by a CBI court. The duo are now in CBI custody for investigation in the case after they were produced on Monday before court and remanded to custody till Wednesday.