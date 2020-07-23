Mumbai: Court grants bail to man charged in kidnapping two-month-old baby

A sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to a man accused in a case of kidnapping of a two-month-old infant of a homeless family.

The man Dilshad Alam had been arrested last year after a man, accused of being his accomplice was found with the infant after the child had gone missing while his homeless family was asleep. Alam had filed the bail plea claiming that he had been falsely implicated in the case and that he was arrested only because his number was found on the phone of the main accused who had been spotted with the infant.

The Mahim police station under whom the case is registered had opposed grant of bail saying that he is not a resident of the state and may not be available for investigation.

As per the police complaint, the woman, a footpath-dweller had been asleep with her husband and twin infants on Mori Road in Mahim. She had woken up and found that one of her infants was missing. The family had searched for the child and then approached the police. The police had found a man with an infant under a skywalk in Dadar. The woman recognised the child as hers and then a police complaint was filed. The man whose name is Shahbaz had told the police that the present applicant had promised him Rs. 25,000 for kidnapping. The present accused had then come to be arrested.