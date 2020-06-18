Court denies temporary bail to 'ISIS sympathiser' Anees Ansari

The sessions court has rejected the interim bail plea of Anees Ansari filed on grounds of the Coronavirus pandemic. Ansari is accused of being an ISIS sympathiser and planning an attack on American school in Bandra.

His plea cited the recommendations of the High Power Committee formed by the state for decongesting prisons and pointed that his offences do not fall under the category of offences which have to be treated as exceptions.

The state ATS opposed his bail plea arguing that the offence he committed concerns the society at large and that being young and healthy he is not vulnerable to infection.

While rejecting his bail plea, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant R. Sitre stated that on the perusal of documents on record, it was found that the applicant was involved in serious offence. The situation does not warrant that the applicant be released on temporary bail.

The order further stated, “The jail authority is in a position to handle each and every remote condition. The doctors are looking after the patients carefully. The applicant is an able-bodied person and does not suffer from any diseases or disorders.”

Ansari - an engineer and a Kurla resident was arrested on October 18, 2014 and has been in custody since his arrest. He has been charged with offences of abetment of offence, criminal conspiracy and a section of the IT Act pertaining to cyber terrorism, among other sections.