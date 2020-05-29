Court denies interim bail to Dongri building collapse accused

A lockdown court on Thursday rejected the temporary bail on medical grounds to an accused in the case relating to collapse in July 2019 of a portion of Kesarbai Mansion in Dongri area which killed 13 persons and injuring nine others.

Additional sessions judge PP Rajvaidya rejected the interim bail plea and adjourned the regular plea which is pending for hearing on June12.

As per the prosecution case, Ali Akbar Shroff, 43 was one of the trustees of the charitable trust that owned the mansion. He was arrested in March by the Dongri police station in the case and booked for the offences of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing hurt or endangering life by negligent act, among other sections of the IPC.

Shroff’s plea had sought interim bail on an urgent basis citing the directions of May 11 of the High Power Committee appointed for the release of prisoners. The plea said he is patient of diabetes, hypertension, high blood pressure and has sinus problems that make him at high risk of Coronavirus infection.

The plea further said that the other main accused have been granted interim bail in view of the Coronavirus situation and that the situation in Arthur Road jail has worsened with 184 positive cases reported as per news reports…

Additional Public Prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani argued against the grant of interim bail to Shroff stating that each individual case has to be looked into and only then interim bail must be granted and that the May 11 directions of the HPC do not mean interim bail be granted to all.