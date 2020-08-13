Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt about online classes for differently-abled

The Bombay High Court has sought to know from the Maharashtra government if it has made all arrangements for the differently-abled students to attend virtual classes in wake of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

A bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Surendra Tavade was dealing with a PIL raising concerns about the problems being faced by the students with disabilities under the provisions of Right of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, during lockdown.

According to the PIL, the state has failed to take proper steps in helping differently abled students to pursue their online classes as opposed to the other students who have access to online education. Advocate Uday Warunjikar, appearing in the PIL referred to various provisions of the Right of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, and argued that it provides for inclusive education, which means, such special children too must be given all facilities for education.

Having heard the contention, Justice Sayed ordered the state government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade to file an affidavit in response to the PIL.The matter is likely to be heard next on August 25.