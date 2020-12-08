Court allows murder accused to attend sister’s wedding

A sessions court on Monday permitted an accused in the Kurar quadruple murder case of 2011 to attend the wedding of his sister with police escort at his own expense.

The accused Rashmikant Khatri has been in jail since 2011 and had sought temporary bail for a week for the wedding. He said he would surrender after the period. The prosecution had objected to the bail, but said he could attend the function for a few hours with a police bandobast at his own cost.

The court in its order stated that no doubt the marriage of a sister is an auspicious occasion in the life of a brother. It allowed him to attend the function on the condition that he attends it from 9 am to 3 pm with a police escort for which he would have to pay. He has been directed to deposit the cost beforehand and the jail superintendent has been directed to provide the escort to the marriage hall in Bhayander and readmit him in jail on the same day.

Four youths of Kurar, Malad were kidnapped and murdered by a local goon Uday Pathak and his gang after a petty quarrel.