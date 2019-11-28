Court allows man facing forgery cases in Mumbai to see wife, kid in America

New Delhi / Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted an anticipatory bail to an Indian origin US citizen facing forgery cases in different police stations in Mumbai to travel to the United States to see his wife and child on an undertaking to return on or before January 31, 2020.

Rajesh Kumar, a garment trader, who got the US citizenship in 2002, is facing cases in Kherwadi, Goregaon, Ulhasnagar, Borivli and Vakola police stations for fabricating the documents, including his birth certificate, Aadhaar and PAN cards and buying property in Bandra on the basis of the forged documents.

He came in appeal against the Bombay High Court rejecting his applications for the anticipatory bail. The three-judge SC bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, Aniruddha Bose and V Ramasubramanian also suspended the lookout circulars issued against him until January 21, 2020.

Rajesh has contended before various courts that false cases have been forced on him by a Mumbai resident as a complainant, suspecting his relationship with his wife, just out of sheer vendetta.

As regards the fabrication of the documents, his contention is that they were made by one Santosh Suryavanshi introduced to him by this complainant.

The apex court allowed him to go to the US for one more visit to see his wife and child, noting the fact that he has “always come back from he US in time”. Binding him by the order of April 15, the court took his undertaking to return on or before January 31.

It also ordered that “the details with regard to his whereabouts, together with telephone number where he can be contacted in the United States of America be furnished to the Investigation Office of Vakola police station in Bandra East.” It posted the matter for further hearing in the second week of February.

The complainant has alleged that Rajesh had bought property in Bandra based on the forged documents, which he cannot, since the foreigners are not allowed to do so and he suppressed the information that he is an American citizen.

Rajesh has been facing various cases since 2016, but he got the relief from the apex court since even the High Court order challenged by him noted that he has been joining the police investigations without fail and did not abscond as alleged by the complainant. One Vijay Kumar Hegde was the intervener on behalf of he complainant even in the High Court case.