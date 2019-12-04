Courier company looted of Rs 16 lakh in fake IT raid

Mumbai: A gang of seven to eight people, posing as income-tax (IT) officials, raided an angadia (courier) firm in Kalbadevi and after locking employees in the office, escaped with Rs 15.5 lakh in cash on Monday.

According to police, on Monday afternoon, the impostors barged into the office of 'M P Vijaykumar Angadiya Courier' firm in Kalbadevi, saying an IT raid was underway.

They allegedly hit some employees who asked them questions. Then they seized the cash from the company's lockers, checked the bags of the employees and others in the officer for cash and seized their mobiles so that no one could call police.

The accused initially threatened to bundle the employees in a police van parked on the road, but this turned out to be an empty threat. The accused fled with Rs 15.5 lakh in cash and 18 mobiles.

"Before leaving, the accused locked everyone inside the office to rule out being followed," said a police officer. After the 'raid', the employees broke the lock using a hammer and looked for the 'IT officials' but found no sign of them.

The employees then went to the L T Marg police station and registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of cheating (420), personating a public servant (170), voluntarily causing hurt (323) and wrongful confinement (342) against the gang.

LT Marg Police have detained some people in connection with the case, "Our investigation is underway and no arrests have been made so far," said an officer.