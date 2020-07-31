Mumbai: Couple studying in night school clears SSC exam

A couple named Shreekant Nakti and Ashmita Nakti both husband and wife studying in Janata Night School at Vile Parle have scored 51.60 per cent and 49.50 per cent in their SSC exams respectively.

Shreekant, 32, had finished his schooling till standard seventh in his Village school at Raigad. Later he migrated to Mumbai for job and started doing some odd jobs to make his and family’s ends meet. He worked as a house keeper in a corporate office, cleaner in a house etc.

However, he always aspired to study further and that's how after a eleven-year gap he joined the night school and took admission for class eighth and completed his SSC this year.

Shreekant said: "I cannot leave my job and focus completely on studies. Therefore I preferred going to a night school. Since I work in a bank as a house keeper and in a house as a cleaner, so my weekly offs I dedicated entirely in reading. Also, as my office hours start by 7 am I used to get up early and finish some hours of studying in early morning hours at 4 am. That was my routine when I was appearing for my board exams."

Shreekant also encouraged his wife to join the night school with him, who only studied up to ninth class in her village school. He said, "We both started studying together since she also work as a house helper. However, now due to COVID she is at home from last four months with no job. We both hoping to get some good office job once we finish education."