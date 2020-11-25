Couple held for duping man of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of cheap gold

A couple was arrested by Oshiwara Police for allegedly cheating a city-based man of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of selling gold bars at a cheaper rate. The accused couple had used a similar modus operandi to dupe many citizens. Police have also booked a man, who had introduced the complainant to the scheming couple. All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and common intention.

According to police, one of the friends of the complainant told him about a couple selling gold at a rate cheaper than the market. This friend, Deepak, then introduced the complainant to a Malvani-based couple-- Altaf Kagdi, 36 and his wife Zoya, 27, who had promised to sell one tola of gold for ₹42,000, when the market price was ₹50,960.

Luring the complainant with a handsome offer, he fell prey to the con and bought one tola (10 grams) of gold for ₹42,000. When he confirmed that the gold was pure and the Kadgi couple can be trusted, he sought to buy more gold valued at ₹5 lakh. Accordingly, the victim asked the couple to get more gold and they planned to make the exchange outside an Andheri-based hotel.

Police said, on November 21, when the complainant reached the spot, the couple was waiting for him and exchanged the bag of money for their bag of gold. Soon after the exchange, the couple left the spot, claiming they were in a hurry, not giving a chance to the complainant to check the bag. He was, however, shocked to find the bag had only bricks and not gold bars.

The complainant then approached Oshiwara Police on Tuesday, following which a First Information Report was lodged against Kagdi couple and Deepak under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and common intention. Police arrested the couple within 24 hours, while Deepak is still at large. Probe revealed that the accused had used the same modus operandi to dupe others and were earlier booked in three matters.