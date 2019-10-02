Couple drown at Bandstand; Man dead, woman in ICU

Mumbai: A young couple drowned after the incoming tide trapped them and washed them away from the rocks, off bandstand, near Bandra fort. The woman was rescued, while Ram Pashuram Gupta, 25 was pulled out 5.30pm and his body was sent to the KB Bhabha hospital in Bandra, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident occurred at noon, on Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, Priti Gupta, was rescued by the local fishermen and police. She was rushed to KB Bhabha hospital, where she has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). At that time, the rescue teams were still trying to search for Ram. The divers found him over four hours later and sent to the Bhabha hospital.

According to the fire officials, Gupta was rescued by the local fishermen. The eye witnesses and police said, the couple was sitting on the rocks around 100 to 150 feet away from the seashore and due to the high tide and the woman slipped into the water. Seeing this, Ram also jumped into the water to save her, but the man got stuck in the slush from the shore. The local fishermen rushed to the spot and could locate the woman and somehow managed to rescue her. But due to the rising waves and high tide, they were unable to save the man.

Bandra police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case of the man's death.