Couple donates Rs 1 lakh saved for wedding to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund

Patil, who works as director at the Bamboo Research and Training Centre in Chandrapur, was to be married to Tejaswini Salunkhe, a Bandra resident, on May 2. Preparations were in place, the invitations had been sent out on WhatsApp. “The wedding dates were decided last year but the lockdown forced us to postpone our marriage. So my fiancée and I decided to donate the one lakh rupees which we had saved for our wedding,” he said. “By doing so, we made our wedding date memorable,” Patil added.

Salunkhe had dreamed of a grand wedding but corona played spoilsport. There was an air of doom and she did not feel she could go through with her plans in such an atmosphere. It would be best to wait till the lockdown was lifted, the couple decided. “We have decided we will not have a large gathering for our wedding and it will be a simple affair. I am proud of my fiancé who took the decision to donate our savings,” she said.

Everyone is in a state of fear because of the pandemic. The state government is doing all it can to control the situation. "Every year there are thousands of weddings in Maharashtra and if everyone donates some amount to the CM's relief fund, it will strengthen the state government to fight against coronavirus and other such disasters. “I urge everyone in the state to come together and help the government at this time,” he said.