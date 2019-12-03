Couple booked for abducting WTT custodial death witness

Mumbai: The custodial death of medical representative Vijay Singh, 25, at Wadala Truck Terminus (WTT) police station has now taken a curious turn. Almost a month after Singh’s friend and the prime witness in the case, Ankit Mishra, 26, allegedly went missing, Antop Hill Police has booked a couple,

Dasharath Devendra and Afreen, on charges of abducting Mishra. Interestingly, the couple had allegedly got into a fight with Singh before he was taken to the WTT police station.

According to the police, Vijay’s brother Vibhay had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the duo. In his statement, Vibhay stated that Mishra was allegedly threatened and pressured by the accused couple to revoke the complaint.

He further stated that on November 4, from 10 am to 4 pm, he along with Mishra were present at Bombay High Court for the hearing on their writ petition.

However, soon after returning, Mishra went missing. He suspects that Devendra, Afreen and their relatives are responsible for Misha’s disappearance. While confirming the case, Antop Hill police said though they have registered an FIR and investigation is underway, no arrest has been made so far.

Vijay Singh died in the custody of WTT police on October 28, after he was taken to the police station after a scuffle with Devendra and Afreen.

Singh was allegedly thrashed by police while on way to the police station and denied medical assistance even after complaining of chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital by his family members where doctors declared him dead.

A massive protest broke out in Wadala after Vijay’s death after which five policemen were placed under suspension.

Mumbai crime branch is currently investigating the custodial death case and a magistrate inquiry is underway.