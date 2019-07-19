Country's first luxury private train to run on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route?

If all goes according to plan, soon country’s one of the first private trains could run on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is surveying four routes for congestion, passenger traffic, and nearby tourist locations to introduce two Tejas Express-like ultra-luxurious trains, which will be run by a private operator. The routes being surveyed are New Delhi-Lucknow, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, Howrah-Puri and Chennai-Madurai.

A senior IRCTC official based in New Delhi told the leading daily, “The plan is to run trains that are as luxurious as Tejas Express. A decision is likely to be taken by the end of August. Routes that would be preferred by passengers and are feasible will be selected.” The proposal for this train states that the train would commence early morning from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, would reach Mumbai and then return to Gandhinagar. According to the proposal, it will also enable passengers to book tickets instantly, which would be provided by the train host inside the train. Even five-star hotels would be approached for onboard services and would make menus for passengers.

A senior IRCTC official from western region told the Hindustan Times, “The aim is to provide luxury travel to passengers. As private operators will operate the train, the stakes will be higher. The fare, e-ticketing, on-board services, instant tickets, train hosts and other services are yet to be finalised. We are awaiting final confirmation from the railway ministry.”