Countdown to quell rebellion, as today is last day of withdrawal

Mumbai: As the countdown started for the last day of withdrawal, all parties are on firefighting mode to quell the rebellion against their official candidates. The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance are facing a tough challenge of withdrawal of more than 100 rebels.

The key partner, Rashriya Samaj Paksh, in ruling saffron alliance is upset with BJP and may break ties with alliance. Congress and NCP, too, are struggling to calm down rebels and to sort out differences in few seats.

The last date of withdrawal is October 7, Monday. The BJP had made a list of 114 rebels from their party in 27 constituencies. The Chandgad constituency in Kolhapur has highest 9 rebels.

As Sena got the constituency in the seat-sharing deal, BJP leaders eying this seat have filed their nominations. CM Fadnavis, state president Chandrakant Patil and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are in constant touch with their party rebels and bargaining with each other till the last moment.

RSP may break?

The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, led by minister Mahadev Jankar, is upset with BJP. RSP had demanded 10 seats, but BJP agreed on two. It was pressuring RSP to field candidates on BJP symbol and were ready to leave 10 seats if agreed.

But, Jankar refused the offer and compromised with 2 seats — Daund and Jintur. BJP fielded its candidates on the seat. He has threatned BJP to withdraw the candidates or else he will break-up with RSP.

It is a key partner after Shiv Sena in the alliance. It enjoys support of Dhangar community, one of the biggest communities. RSP has called a meeting of its state executive on Monday and will take a final call.

Rebels: headache for all

The Congress has fielded its candidate against NCP nominee Bharat Bhalke in Pandharpur, as Bhalke was with Congress till last week. Praniti Shinde, Congress’s sitting legislator from Solapur is facing rebellion of NCP leader Juber Bagwan. In Aheri too, Congress has fielded its candidate against NCP. In Ballarshah, NCP fielded its candidate against the Congress.

Few important rebels

Kasaba Peth (Pune) — Shiv Sena’s Vishal Dhanawade against Mukta Tilak of BJP

Parvati (Pune) — Aba Bagul, senior corporator of Congress against NCP’s Ashwini Kadam

Wadgaon Sheri (Pune) — Sena corporator Sanjay Bhosale agai­nst BJP MLA Jagdish Mullick

Hadapsar (Pune) — Sena’s Gangadhar Badhe against BJP MLA Yogesh Tilekar.

Chinchwad (Pune) — Rahul Kalat, Sena leader in Pimpari Chinchwad municipal corporation against BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap.

Maval — BJP councilor of Talegaon Shelake is against MoS and BJP candidate Bala Bhegade

Ausa — Sena’s Dinkar Mane against Abhimanyu Pawar, BJP candidate and personal assistant to CM.

Latur Rural — BJP’s Ramesh Karad against Sena’s Sachin Deshmukh

Udgir — sitting BJP MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao against BJP’s candidate Anil Kamble

Barshi — BJP’s Rajendra Raut against Sena’s Dilip Sopal as Sena got this seat in seat sharing

Kankavali: Nitesh Rane of BJP is being challeged by Satish Sawant of Shiv Sena

Pandharpur — BJP’s Sudhakarpant Paricharak is facing tough challenge from Samadhan Awatade of Shiv Sena

Solapur city — NCP’s Juber Bagwan against Congress sitting MLA Pranithi Shinde

South Solapur — Former MLA Shivsharan Patil who moved to BJP from Shiv Sena is fighting against Cooperation Minister and BJP's official candidate Subhash Deshmukh

Aurangabad East - Shiv Sena's Raju Vaidya against BJP state minister Atul Sawe

Kalyan West - BJP's sitting MLA Narendra Pawar against Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Bhoir. In seat sharing, the seat has gone to Sena.

Kalyan East - Dhananjay Bodare of Sena against sitting MLA and BJP candidate Ganpat Gaikwad.