'Cotton & Soybean Purchase Prices To Exceed MSP,' Promises Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | (File photo)

Mumbai: In a significant announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assured farmers that cotton and soybean would be purchased at prices higher than the minimum support price (MSP) this season. Fadnavis urged Modi to increase import duties on crude oil to benefit farmers by ensuring they receive better prices for their produce. The Prime Minister responded promptly, leading to a rise in soybean prices.

During a special event at the Swavalambi Maidan in Wardha, marking the first anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, Fadnavis outlined the government's commitment to providing free electricity to farmers. The event also included the groundbreaking ceremony for the PM Mitra Park in Amravati and the launch of various skill development initiatives aimed at empowering women and enhancing local economies.

Schemes To Benefit Lakhs Of Families In Maharashtra

Fadnavis emphasized that the schemes would transform the lives of over 6,00,000 families in Maharashtra by providing employment opportunities and support. He highlighted the government's commitment to women's empowerment, noting that a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 is being provided to eligible women.

Additionally, he praised the PM Vishwakarma Scheme for its focus on micro-entrepreneurs, including blacksmiths, carpenters, potters and other traditional artisans, stating that the previous government had neglected their needs. Under this initiative, they receive training and financial assistance, significantly improving their livelihoods.