Corruption case: CBI team leaves ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Mumbai after conducting searches

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation left the residence of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after conducting searches in the corruption case. The Home Minister said, "We cooperated with CBI.

The CBI carried out searches at former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's residence and other locations here on Saturday after it registered a case against him in connection with allegations of corruption.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrived in Nagpur on Friday night and launched searches on Saturday morning, sources in the agency said.

Deshmukh's house in Nagpur is located at GPO Square in the Civil Lines area.