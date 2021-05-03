Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC to quash FIR, seek protection

Maharashtra's former Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday approached the Bombay High Court, seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The ace politician has also sought protection from any sort of action by the CBI.
The copy of Deshmukh's writ petition was not immediately available; however, sources close to the leader confirmed the development.
As per the information available on the HC website, Deshmukh has filed this fresh writ petition on Tuesday evening through his advocate Sonali Jadhav. This plea is likely to be mentioned before a bench led by Justice Sambhaji Shinde on Tuesday morning.
Notably, the CBI had registered an FIR last month after conducting a preliminary probe, in which, the central agency concluded that Deshmukh "misused his office and had indulged in to corrupt activities."
The FIR was filed pursuant to the orders by a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta last month, while hearing a bunch of petitions seeking a thorough probe by an independent agency into the allegations levelled against Deshmukh by Parambir Singh, the then top cop of Mumbai.
In his eight pages letter, Singh had claimed that Deshmukh had instructed suspended cop Sachin Waze to extort at least Rs 100 crore per month from various bars and restaurants across the city. He also alleged that the then home minister was involved in other illegal activities and had even demanded money from police officers for favourable postings.
