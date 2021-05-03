Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC to quash FIR, seek protection

Maharashtra's former Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday approached the Bombay High Court, seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The ace politician has also sought protection from any sort of action by the CBI.

The copy of Deshmukh's writ petition was not immediately available; however, sources close to the leader confirmed the development.

As per the information available on the HC website, Deshmukh has filed this fresh writ petition on Tuesday evening through his advocate Sonali Jadhav. This plea is likely to be mentioned before a bench led by Justice Sambhaji Shinde on Tuesday morning.