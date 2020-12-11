Corpses found dangling from tree: Mother, 3 kids were reported missing from Bhiwandi two months ago

The decomposed bodies of a mother and her children were found hanging from a tree five kilometres from Umbarkhand village in Bhiwandi, on Thursday. According to police, the woman and her three children had been reported missing almost two months ago. During their investigation it had emerged that the woman and her husband had a dispute over his second marriage.

On learning of this tragedy, the husband and his second wife attempted suicide and are currently under treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

"The bodies of a woman and her three children were found , hanging from a tree in a jungle near Umbarkhand village of Bhiwandi. The deceased have been identified as Ranjana Bangre, 30, her daughters Darshana Bangre, 12; Rohini Bangre, 6, and son Rohit Bangre. Shripat Bangre, the father of the children and his second wife Savita attempted suicide following this incident and are undergoing treatment," said a police officer from Bhiwandi.

"Both were first admitted to the Indira Gandhi hospital in Bhiwandi and later, shifted to one of the hospitals in Mumbai for further medical treatment," the officer added.

The bodies were spotted by Shripat's brother, on Thursday afternoon. The case has been registered at Padgha police station (Thane rural) in Bhiwandi.

"The bodies were first spotted by Ranjana's brother-in-law when he visited the forest area on Thursday. His attention was drawn to the spot by the foul odour. Recognising their clothes, he immediately informed Shripat, who rushed to the spot and identified the bodies of his wife and children," informed police.

"Following the complaint, a team of police reached the spot, along with a forensic team. As per the forensic lab report, the bodies were heavily decomposed at the time of recovery and the bodies had been hanging there for a while," said a police officer.

Thane rural police are further investigating the matter.

"As per the investigation so far, there had been disputes between the couple for the last few months, over the second marriage of Shripat. On October 20, Ranjana reportedly stepped out of home with her three children on the pretext of collecting wood from the nearby forest area and did not return. Hence, the following day, a missing complaint about the four was lodged at the Padgha police station," said Dilip Godbole, police sub-inspector, Padgha police station, Thane rural.

"Further investigation is underway to find out whether it's suicide or murder. An accidental death report has been registered in the case and both Shripat and Savita Bangre have been booked under sections 306 and 498 of Indian Penal Code," police informed.

A similar incident had taken place last month, when the bodies of three men were found hanging from a tree in Khardi village of Shahpur taluka of Thane District. Police investigation had revealed that the deceased had committed suicide as part of a black magic ritual.