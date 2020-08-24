Corporators, MLAs seek smooth ride for Ganesha

Mumbai: The condition of roads of suburban Mumbai becomes gruesome every year during the monsoon. The potholes resembling the shape of a crater become a death trap for pedestrians and motorists.

The Andheri Link Road at DN Nagar is one such example where travelling has become a risky task. This road witness a significant increase in traffic movement during Ganeshotsav. Corporator of Andheri (West) Prashant Rane had written to the BMC seeking an immediate solution for the issue. The corporator also warned of agitation in case there's any untoward incident.

The Corporator wrote to BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal demanding the potholes to be filled so that nothing untoward happens during the festive week. Responding to it, the BMC had started filling potholes within 24 hours.

"The BMC had responded and started filling potholes within 24 hours, however, some portion of works is left and I will be keeping a track on the progress," said Rane.

The link road was being maintained by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), however due to the ongoing works of metro railway, it had handed the road back to the civic agency last week due to pothole problems.

In the areas of Borivali and Malad, the pothole problems have also been creating a menace for local residents. The interior areas of Marve and Malvani on the western side or Malad record frequent road accidents in the monsoon season.

Malad Corporator Pratima Shinde has already written to the local ward office demanding an immediate solution for the issue.

"I have written to the ward office, the condition of roads has become distressing due to the heavy rainfall in the past few weeks," stated Shinde.

Charkop MLA Yogesh Sagar has blamed the BMC for dumping debris at Poisar river, which overflows with minimum rainfall, causing waterlogging at Kandivli area.

"The BMC dumps debris in the Poisar river which is why the roads get flooded easily and get washed away, resulting in pothole formation," Sagar stated.