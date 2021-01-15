Corporators against cut in gardens’ allocation

Members of the Market and Garden panel of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday expressed their discontent towards the civic administration's decision to reduce funds by 25 per cent for the developmental works of gardens and parks.

In the budget announced in last February, the civic body had allotted Rs 254 crores to the Garden Infrastructure cell for carrying out garden developmental works. Officials in the civic body informed, owing to the lock-down more than 80 per cent of the fund, allotted for garden developmental works have been unused.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Pankaj Yadav, a BJP corporator and member of the committee, demanded that the announced cut needs to be withdrawn.

He also mentioned, the administration have not shared any details regarding the budget allocation with the members of the committee.

“No maintenance work has been carried out in the municipal parks for the past eight months, the condition of the trees have deteriorated and the toilets are broken, In such a scenario, it is unfair to cut down the funds,” said Yadav.

A senior official of the garden cell informed, in the following budget the BMC administration is likely to allot funds keeping in mind only the regular expenditures.

“For the next budget, funds will be allotted only to carry out expenditures like electric bill payments, water taxes and maintenance works also we have unused funds for last year as well” said the official.