Corporate cos in Mumbai to convert office fleet to Electric Vehicles by 2030

Mumbai: The Electric Vehicles (EVs) count in Mumbai will certainly skyrocket as corporates have agreed to convert their fleet of office vehicles into EVs by 2030. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Climate Group – a non-profit organisation that has partnered with these companies – and Maharashtra government for the same. The companies include Bounce, BSES Rajdhani and Yamuna, Dalmia Cement, Flipkart, JSW Cement, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, SBI, Shuttl, Wipro and Zomato.

Recently the Maharashtra government unveiled its new EV policy 2021, with an aim to achieve 10 percent share of total registrations of EVs by 2025. Maharashtra is the first Indian state to partner with Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, which has over 110 companies across the globe that has pledged 100 percent EVs by 2030. As for Mumbai, these companies will in all have a combined fleet size of over 2.01 lakh vehicles that will be converted into EVs. In 2021, in Maharashtra 8600 EVs have been registered with RTOs and until now 37584 EVs have been registered. In Mumbai itself, the four RTOs of Borivali, Tardeo, Wadala and Andheri together have registered 3463 EVs.

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment of Government of Maharashtra, said: “Investing in a clean transport system is an essential part of our State Climate Action Plan. With the revised EV Policy, we want to engage early on with the most important stakeholder – businesses. The EV100 partnership aims to build a robust demand for EVs that can enable key linkages for the vibrant business community in Maharashtra, and support the faster uptake of the policy.” Forward-looking companies in the western state are urged to set EV100-aligned targets for accelerating the electrification of their vehicular fleets. The new policy is armed with economic incentives, complementing those under FAME 2, to enhance EV purchase for personal and commercial use. The state has additionally set targets for electrifying government vehicles and 15% of MSRTC existing bus fleet.

Divya Sharma, India Executive Director of Climate Group, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Maharashtra government. Their EV policy provides a strong signal and framework to build a clean vehicle future for one of the largest states in the country. We urge businesses in Maharashtra to utilise the incentives offered by the state and join EV100 to drive 100 percent fleet transition by 2030”.

Maharashtra’s EV policy also aims to achieve 25 percent electrification of last-mile delivery vehicles by 2025. E-commerce companies, delivery & logistics players and mobility aggregators will submit EV transition plans to the state’s transport department in six months from the day of notification of the policy.

As per Climate Group and SYSTEMIQ research (Fleets First study), the majority of the EVs driven today globally are privately-owned passenger vehicles, while only 11 percent of EVs are part of fleets. Focussing on fleets can transform faster electrification and boost infrastructure simultaneously. Maharashtra will also explore the feasibility of a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) programme.