Coronavirus updates in Mumbai: After one patient tested positive for COVID-19, Hinduja Hospital takes preventive measures to check patients

A day after a coronavirus patient admitted to the private Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai was tested positive, the hospital has said that it has taken several preventive measures to check patients.
On Friday, the BMC had pulled up the hospital administration for admitting a coronavirus infected patient without a thorough check on his travel history and failing to inform the civic health department. After being pulled up by the BMC, Hinduja Hospital said, "the hospital has taken several preventive measures like asking patients to self-declare foreign travel before admission, triage and screening patients at entrance , allowing only one relative per patient to prevent overcrowding, which have been in practice for the past several days."
The hospital also said that medical and non-medical staff who came in direct or indirect contact with the affected patient were tested negative for COVID-19. "All the medical and non-medical staff who came in direct or indirect contact with the affected patient have been screened and a few have been quarantined at home, as per government guidelines. Post the screening, hospital staff has been tested as negative for COVID-19," Hinduja Hospital said in a statement.
The hospital also said that it has taken all necessary precautions for the personal safety of their staff and patients have been initiated and activated. Despite being pulled up the civic body for not informing the health department, Vinoo Hinduja, Managing Trustee of Hinduja Hospital said that he was extremely proud of the management and the medical fraternity for having prompt response.
"I’m extremely proud of the management and the medical fraternity for having promptly sprang into action to activate the protocols and guidelines outlined in such an event. In anticipation of COVID-19, Hinduja Hospital has been rigorously preparing for this day, because it was not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’. I want to assure the public that the management is diligently following the regulatory requirements and has taken all precautionary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and medical and non-medical community within the hospital," Vinoo Hinduja said.
A 64-year-old man admitted at P D Hinduja Hospital at Mahim was tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. After which, the BMC on Friday pulled up the hospital administration for admitting such a patient without a thorough check on his travel history, and failing to inform the civic health department. The 64-year-old man was later shifted to Kasturba Hospital on Friday morning.
