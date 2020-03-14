Coronavirus updates in Mumbai: After one patient tested positive for COVID-19, Hinduja Hospital takes preventive measures to check patients

A day after a coronavirus patient admitted to the private Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai was tested positive, the hospital has said that it has taken several preventive measures to check patients.

On Friday, the BMC had pulled up the hospital administration for admitting a coronavirus infected patient without a thorough check on his travel history and failing to inform the civic health department. After being pulled up by the BMC, Hinduja Hospital said, "the hospital has taken several preventive measures like asking patients to self-declare foreign travel before admission, triage and screening patients at entrance , allowing only one relative per patient to prevent overcrowding, which have been in practice for the past several days."

The hospital also said that medical and non-medical staff who came in direct or indirect contact with the affected patient were tested negative for COVID-19. "All the medical and non-medical staff who came in direct or indirect contact with the affected patient have been screened and a few have been quarantined at home, as per government guidelines. Post the screening, hospital staff has been tested as negative for COVID-19," Hinduja Hospital said in a statement.